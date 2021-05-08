iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,318,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611,657 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 827.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,782,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943,273 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $204,078,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,382,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12,658.6% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 520,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,432,000 after acquiring an additional 515,966 shares during the period.

IUSB stock opened at $53.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.93 and a 200-day moving average of $53.81. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $52.48 and a 12-month high of $55.19.

