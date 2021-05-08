iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:WOOD)

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 2,782 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,561% compared to the average volume of 76 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 106.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 10,954 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 2,072.5% during the first quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 44,392 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 48.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,190,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the first quarter worth about $102,000.

Get iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOD opened at $96.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.90. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.67 and a fifty-two week high of $96.78.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.