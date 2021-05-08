iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, May 24th

Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) are set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, May 24th. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, March 3rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, May 21st.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $17.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.27. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $19.76.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

