iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Greenleaf Trust’s 4th Largest Position

Greenleaf Trust lowered its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,704 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Greenleaf Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Greenleaf Trust owned 0.18% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $112,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,112,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 167.4% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 548,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,475,000 after buying an additional 343,218 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,009,000 after buying an additional 278,440 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,309.7% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 165,322 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,078,000 after buying an additional 159,271 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $276.38 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $148.98 and a 1 year high of $277.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.20.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

