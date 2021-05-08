iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lessened its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 725,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,586 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 1.0% of Greenleaf Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Greenleaf Trust owned approximately 0.12% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $78,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. NWK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $112.81 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $54.70 and a one year high of $115.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.00.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

