ITO Utility Token (IUT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.00

ITO Utility Token (CURRENCY:IUT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One ITO Utility Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. ITO Utility Token has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $2.00 worth of ITO Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ITO Utility Token has traded up 209.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00066121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.35 or 0.00246132 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 259.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $666.34 or 0.01144089 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00031354 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $427.28 or 0.00733621 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,097.11 or 0.99750842 BTC.

About ITO Utility Token

ITO Utility Token’s total supply is 92,823,649 coins and its circulating supply is 92,163,649 coins. The official message board for ITO Utility Token is ito.network/blog . The Reddit community for ITO Utility Token is https://reddit.com/r/itonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ITO Utility Token’s official website is ito.network

Buying and Selling ITO Utility Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ITO Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ITO Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ITO Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

