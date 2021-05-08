Jarvis Network Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Jarvis Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jarvis Network has a market cap of $5.27 million and approximately $182,927.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00081642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020775 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00063241 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.68 or 0.00800572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.28 or 0.00103790 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,663.85 or 0.09592870 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00044751 BTC.

About Jarvis Network

Jarvis Network (CRYPTO:JRT) is a coin. It was first traded on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en . The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars.

