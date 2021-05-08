JavaScript Token (JS) Market Cap Hits $9,456.26

JavaScript Token (CURRENCY:JS) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 8th. One JavaScript Token coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, JavaScript Token has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. JavaScript Token has a total market cap of $9,456.26 and $1.00 worth of JavaScript Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00067758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.81 or 0.00251575 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 389.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $671.78 or 0.01135672 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00032260 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $441.53 or 0.00746415 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,013.06 or 0.99763774 BTC.

About JavaScript Token

JavaScript Token’s total supply is 7,991,996 coins. JavaScript Token’s official Twitter account is @js_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . JavaScript Token’s official website is jschain.io

Buying and Selling JavaScript Token

