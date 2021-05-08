Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.45 Million

Brokerages expect Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) to announce $26.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kamada’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.30 million. Kamada posted sales of $33.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kamada will report full year sales of $101.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $98.00 million to $104.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $90.47 million, with estimates ranging from $81.35 million to $99.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kamada.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $31.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.17 million. Kamada had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 15.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kamada in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kamada in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kamada by 56.2% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kamada by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 24,934 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kamada in the first quarter worth $276,000. 14.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMDA opened at $6.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $272.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.10. Kamada has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $13.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.63.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

