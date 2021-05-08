Katalyo Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.64 Million (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. Katalyo has a total market cap of $4.64 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000736 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00066972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.07 or 0.00251349 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 385.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003723 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $694.51 or 0.01178922 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00032034 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $439.79 or 0.00746534 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,908.50 or 0.99996765 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars.

