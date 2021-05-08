Kava.io Hits Market Capitalization of $422.99 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. During the last seven days, Kava.io has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kava.io coin can currently be bought for $6.03 or 0.00010313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava.io has a total market cap of $422.99 million and $76.83 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00063004 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $182.18 or 0.00311683 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000662 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00008621 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00028483 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005674 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 122,467,870 coins and its circulating supply is 70,172,142 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

