Keep3rV1 Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.54 Million (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 8th. During the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. Keep3rV1 has a total market capitalization of $62.68 million and $6.54 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be purchased for about $313.42 or 0.00532420 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Keep3rV1 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.99 or 0.00081518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00020811 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00063237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $472.45 or 0.00802559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00104225 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,620.97 or 0.09548510 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00044940 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Profile

Keep3rV1 (CRYPTO:KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Keep3rV1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep3rV1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.