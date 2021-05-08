Kellogg (NYSE:K) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Kellogg (NYSE:K) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. Kellogg’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Kellogg updated its FY21 guidance to $4.07-4.11 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 4.070-4.110 EPS.
K traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.95. 3,926,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,397,897. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $72.88.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.
In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $5,340,876.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $30,310,063. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Kellogg Company Profile
Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
Read More: What are the most popular ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.