Kellogg (NYSE:K) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Kellogg (NYSE:K) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. Kellogg’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Kellogg updated its FY21 guidance to $4.07-4.11 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 4.070-4.110 EPS.

K traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.95. 3,926,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,397,897. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $72.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

K has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $5,340,876.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $30,310,063. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

