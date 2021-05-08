Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Price Hits $0.0590 on Major Exchanges

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be bought for $0.0590 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 73.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market cap of $1.83 million and $21,844.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00066732 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.73 or 0.00252409 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 393.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $677.17 or 0.01149236 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00031463 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $433.02 or 0.00734891 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,846.73 or 0.99869740 BTC.

About Kingdom Game 4.0

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 coins and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 coins. The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kingdom Game 4.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

