Klever (KLV) Market Cap Reaches $292.76 Million

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Klever has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Klever has a total market cap of $292.76 million and $6.17 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klever coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0862 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00066732 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.73 or 0.00252409 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 393.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $677.17 or 0.01149236 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00031463 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $433.02 or 0.00734891 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,846.73 or 0.99869740 BTC.

About Klever

Klever was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

