Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.11. 759,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,961. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $34.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day moving average is $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 677.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Noble Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.30.

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 9,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $273,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $305,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,232 shares of company stock worth $1,951,257 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

