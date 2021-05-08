LABS Group Hits Market Cap of $24.96 Million (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for about $0.0330 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. LABS Group has a total market cap of $24.96 million and $1.22 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LABS Group has traded down 16% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00067496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.17 or 0.00254311 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003838 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $661.62 or 0.01143273 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 322.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded 56,532.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003120 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00030926 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $436.35 or 0.00754000 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,966,670 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

