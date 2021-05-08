Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on LSGOF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of LSGOF stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 2.72. Land Securities Group has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $10.35.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

