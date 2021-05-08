Lattice Token (LTX) Price Up 4.9% Over Last Week

Lattice Token (CURRENCY:LTX) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One Lattice Token coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00001676 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lattice Token has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lattice Token has a market capitalization of $28.36 million and $1.55 million worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00067851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.98 or 0.00252230 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 391.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $675.05 or 0.01142910 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00032122 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.30 or 0.00745459 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,868.12 or 0.99668204 BTC.

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lattice Token’s official website is lattice.exchange . Lattice Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lattice Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lattice Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lattice Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

