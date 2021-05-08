Leadcoin (LDC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $311.00

Leadcoin (CURRENCY:LDC) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Leadcoin has a market cap of $237,351.86 and $311.00 worth of Leadcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Leadcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Leadcoin has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00081537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00020776 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00066480 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.38 or 0.00104335 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $452.07 or 0.00781173 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,536.53 or 0.09567000 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00044592 BTC.

Leadcoin Coin Profile

Leadcoin (LDC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Leadcoin’s total supply is 2,627,412,706 coins and its circulating supply is 784,399,592 coins. Leadcoin’s official website is www.leadcoin.network . Leadcoin’s official Twitter account is @LeadCoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Leadcoin is /r/leadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LeadCoin empowers businesses to sell their unused leads and buy hot leads from other businesses. Sellers automatically share their unused leads in real-time. LeadCoin’s matching algorithm then analyzes and matches leads to buyers. Leads who didn’t match one business, are now the perfect match for another.​​The LDC Token represents the right to acquire leads from other businesses in the network. Consumers can earn LDC tokens by sharing their data with interested businesses on LeadCoin's Lead Sharing Network. The data is shared via a cookie or web form and is related to products or services they wish to buy. Then they get real-time targeted offers from the business that bought their lead. As their lead is being exchanged on the network, they earn LDC tokens directly to their digital wallets!​ “

Leadcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Leadcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Leadcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Leadcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

