LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) versus Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Financial Survey

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) and Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.6% of LENSAR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of Repro Med Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 39.0% of Repro Med Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for LENSAR and Repro Med Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LENSAR 0 0 1 0 3.00 Repro Med Systems 0 2 1 0 2.33

LENSAR presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 180.11%. Repro Med Systems has a consensus target price of $8.17, suggesting a potential upside of 128.12%. Given LENSAR’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe LENSAR is more favorable than Repro Med Systems.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LENSAR and Repro Med Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LENSAR N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Repro Med Systems $23.16 million 6.87 $560,000.00 $0.01 358.00

Repro Med Systems has higher revenue and earnings than LENSAR.

Profitability

This table compares LENSAR and Repro Med Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LENSAR N/A N/A N/A Repro Med Systems -1.74% 6.79% 5.64%

Summary

Repro Med Systems beats LENSAR on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

LENSAR Company Profile

LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc., doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing. It also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. The company sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.

