LikeCoin Hits Market Cap of $17.55 Million (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $17.55 million and $20,126.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LikeCoin has traded up 8.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00080808 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00020592 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00063029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.56 or 0.00103606 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $453.74 or 0.00776282 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,411.47 or 0.09258285 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00043614 BTC.

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LikeCoin is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,032,947,036 coins and its circulating supply is 1,026,271,927 coins. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

