Linde (NYSE:LIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Linde (NYSE:LIN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. Linde updated its FY 2021 guidance to 9.600-9.800 EPS and its Q2 2021 guidance to 2.500-2.550 EPS.

NYSE LIN traded up $2.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $298.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,883,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,755. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $283.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.27. The firm has a market cap of $155.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde has a 52 week low of $172.76 and a 52 week high of $300.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.87.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

