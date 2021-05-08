Linker Coin Reaches Market Cap of $5.87 Million (LNC)

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Linker Coin has a total market capitalization of $5.87 million and $1,952.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Linker Coin has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Linker Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0520 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00081642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020775 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00063241 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.68 or 0.00800572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.28 or 0.00103790 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $5,663.85 or 0.09592870 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00044751 BTC.

About Linker Coin

Linker Coin is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Linker Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linker Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linker Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

