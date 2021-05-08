Lipe & Dalton Acquires 11,955 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Lipe & Dalton lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 11,955.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,955 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 8.4% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 17.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $105.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.18. The company has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.31, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $105.98.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

In other Prudential Financial news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,980. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

