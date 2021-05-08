Lipe & Dalton Buys 1,355 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Lipe & Dalton boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Jack Henry & Associates comprises about 1.6% of Lipe & Dalton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,269,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,607,000 after buying an additional 120,130 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19.3% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,218,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,925,000 after buying an additional 197,326 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 569,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,318,000 after buying an additional 31,953 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 437,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,817,000 after buying an additional 39,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.5% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 424,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,460,000 after buying an additional 18,313 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.78.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $156.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.65 and a twelve month high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

