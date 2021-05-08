Lipe & Dalton Has $1.09 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lipe & Dalton raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the quarter. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 96,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Old Port Advisors increased its position in AT&T by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 55,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 24,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $32.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.29. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $229.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

