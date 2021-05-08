Lipe & Dalton Purchases 5,103 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Lipe & Dalton boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 207.1% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 49,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 33,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

KHC opened at $43.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $28.12 and a 12 month high of $43.60.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

KHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. DZ Bank lowered The Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.43.

In related news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

