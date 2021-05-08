Liquidity Network (LQD) Price Up 289% This Week

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 202.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Liquidity Network coin can now be bought for $0.0416 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 289% higher against the U.S. dollar. Liquidity Network has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $3,508.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Liquidity Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00067862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.45 or 0.00252090 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 387.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $678.25 or 0.01151731 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00032326 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.60 or 0.00746487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,787.02 or 0.99826301 BTC.

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 coins. The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Liquidity Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquidity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquidity Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.