Liquity (LQTY) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.35 Million

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded up 24.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. Liquity has a market cap of $72.80 million and $2.35 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for approximately $26.07 or 0.00044602 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00066490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.87 or 0.00249558 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 302.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $690.42 or 0.01181208 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00031313 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $432.36 or 0.00739714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,570.07 or 1.00205444 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,792,572 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Liquity

