Lisk Machine Learning Hits One Day Trading Volume of $93,858.00 (LML)

Lisk Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Lisk Machine Learning coin can currently be bought for $0.0679 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Lisk Machine Learning has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. Lisk Machine Learning has a market cap of $8.15 million and approximately $93,858.00 worth of Lisk Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00067851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.98 or 0.00252230 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 391.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $675.05 or 0.01142910 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00032122 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $440.30 or 0.00745459 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,868.12 or 0.99668204 BTC.

Lisk Machine Learning Profile

Lisk Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Lisk Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @gny_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lisk Machine Learning is www.gny.io/lisk

