Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of LAC traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.33. 3,225,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,599,898. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average of $14.98. Lithium Americas has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 15.34 and a quick ratio of 15.34.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.03.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.