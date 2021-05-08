Livenodes Price Reaches $0.0065 (LNO)

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. Livenodes has a market capitalization of $9,050.58 and approximately $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Livenodes has traded flat against the US dollar. One Livenodes coin can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00027474 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001174 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 41.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003395 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Livenodes Profile

Livenodes (LNO) is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. Livenodes’ official Twitter account is @LiveNodes . Livenodes’ official website is livenodes.online . Livenodes’ official message board is medium.com/@cryptomasters007

