Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.9% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $1,625,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.0% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 74,605 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,188,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $208.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.21. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.20 and a 1-year high of $209.24. The company has a market cap of $149.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.23.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

