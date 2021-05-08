Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.74 Million

Brokerages forecast that Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) will post sales of $117.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Luminex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $115.29 million to $119.00 million. Luminex reported sales of $109.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminex will report full-year sales of $479.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $479.53 million to $480.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $532.65 million, with estimates ranging from $513.60 million to $562.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Luminex.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Luminex had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LMNX shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In other news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $172,263.75. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Luminex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,662,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Luminex by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,027,000 after acquiring an additional 559,909 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Luminex by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,163,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,747,000 after acquiring an additional 451,620 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Luminex in the fourth quarter worth $6,045,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Luminex during the fourth quarter worth $3,354,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMNX stock opened at $36.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 94.52 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Luminex has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $41.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -190.48%.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

