Maxim Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH)

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Maxim Group in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 116.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Nephros in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nephros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

Get Nephros alerts:

NEPH traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.39. 47,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,223. The company has a market cap of $73.53 million, a PE ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.62. Nephros has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $9.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Nephros had a negative net margin of 43.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.33%. Equities analysts expect that Nephros will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEPH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nephros by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nephros by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nephros by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 622,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 47,673 shares during the period. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nephros in the 4th quarter valued at $4,719,000. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Nephros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nephros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.