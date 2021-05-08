Mdex Market Cap Achieves $558.71 Million (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. Over the last week, Mdex has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. Mdex has a total market cap of $558.71 million and approximately $140.72 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mdex coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.92 or 0.00004958 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00066972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.07 or 0.00251349 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 385.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003723 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $694.51 or 0.01178922 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00032034 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.79 or 0.00746534 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,908.50 or 0.99996765 BTC.

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,305,710 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

