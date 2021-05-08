MedicCoin Price Up 1.2% Over Last Week (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 8th. One MedicCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MedicCoin has a total market cap of $34,655.27 and approximately $1.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MedicCoin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00068597 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005358 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000288 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000089 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MedicCoin (CRYPTO:MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MedicCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MedicCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.