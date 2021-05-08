Memetic / PepeCoin Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $3.46 million and approximately $27,785.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

