Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.67) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Merus in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Merus’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Get Merus alerts:

MRUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS opened at $20.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.10. The stock has a market cap of $778.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.83. Merus has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $31.27.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Merus had a negative return on equity of 78.70% and a negative net margin of 295.98%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Merus during the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter worth about $435,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the 1st quarter worth about $1,044,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 79,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,808,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $5,750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.