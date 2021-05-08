Meta (MTA) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.34 Million

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 8th. Meta has a market cap of $47.61 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Meta has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Meta coin can currently be purchased for about $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00080907 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00020757 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00063308 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.68 or 0.00802926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.12 or 0.00103821 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,630.83 or 0.09564870 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00044706 BTC.

Meta Coin Profile

Meta (CRYPTO:MTA) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. Meta’s official website is mstable.org . Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling Meta

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

