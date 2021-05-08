Metaverse ETP (ETP) Hits One Day Volume of $574,120.00

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $30.52 million and approximately $574,120.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000669 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,292,337 coins and its circulating supply is 78,292,239 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

