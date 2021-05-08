MetLife Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 99,588 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,320% compared to the average volume of 7,013 call options.

MET has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.86.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $67.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.16 and a 200 day moving average of $52.52. MetLife has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $67.22.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MetLife will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MET. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 12,767 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of MetLife by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 7,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

