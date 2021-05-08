Mettalex (MTLX) Market Cap Reaches $10.18 Million

Mettalex (CURRENCY:MTLX) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Mettalex has a market capitalization of $10.18 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mettalex coin can now be purchased for $9.07 or 0.00015355 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Mettalex has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00066783 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.43 or 0.00251392 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 406.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $677.48 or 0.01147453 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00032092 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.53 or 0.00732571 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,913.85 or 0.99782494 BTC.

About Mettalex

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mettalex’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8 . The official website for Mettalex is mettalex.com

Mettalex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mettalex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mettalex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mettalex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

