MimbleWimbleCoin Price Down 2.2% This Week (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 8th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $127.16 million and $10,874.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for $11.85 or 0.00020111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $399.07 or 0.00677264 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005745 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,040.93 or 0.01766586 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000759 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000027 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000736 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,730,527 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

