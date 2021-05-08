MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MinebeaMitsumi had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 4.92%.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MNBEY remained flat at $$50.68 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 92 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.38. MinebeaMitsumi has a 52-week low of $32.23 and a 52-week high of $54.21.
MinebeaMitsumi Company Profile
