Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.63 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MTX traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.24. The company had a trading volume of 131,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,407. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. Minerals Technologies has a 52-week low of $39.43 and a 52-week high of $83.95.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CL King lifted their price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

In related news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 13,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $986,815.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,383,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Douglas W. Mayger sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $1,674,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,424.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,361 shares of company stock worth $3,113,596 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

