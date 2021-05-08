MIR COIN Price Hits $0.0082 (MIR)

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One MIR COIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. MIR COIN has a total market cap of $6.43 million and $49,115.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MIR COIN has traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MIR COIN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00066680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.21 or 0.00249820 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 285.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $687.27 or 0.01182412 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00031584 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $430.14 or 0.00740028 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,311.76 or 1.00322359 BTC.

MIR COIN Profile

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIR COIN’s official website is www.mircoin.io . The official message board for MIR COIN is medium.com/@blockchainmir

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling MIR COIN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIR COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIR COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIR COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MIR COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIR COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.