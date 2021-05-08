Mirrored Amazon Price Tops $3,367.64 on Major Exchanges (mAMZN)

Mirrored Amazon (CURRENCY:mAMZN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. In the last week, Mirrored Amazon has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. One Mirrored Amazon coin can currently be bought for about $3,367.64 or 0.05693117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Amazon has a total market cap of $37.74 million and approximately $49,512.00 worth of Mirrored Amazon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00067758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.81 or 0.00251575 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 389.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $671.78 or 0.01135672 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00032260 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.53 or 0.00746415 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,013.06 or 0.99763774 BTC.

Mirrored Amazon Profile

Mirrored Amazon’s total supply is 11,207 coins. Mirrored Amazon’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Amazon is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Amazon’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Amazon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Amazon directly using U.S. dollars.

