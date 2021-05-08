Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Trading Up 0.6% This Week

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. In the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $35.46 million and approximately $722,003.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be purchased for $45.51 or 0.00077306 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00066792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.51 or 0.00252266 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 403.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $672.21 or 0.01141859 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00031987 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $433.96 or 0.00737159 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,894.79 or 1.00042345 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 779,191 coins. The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

